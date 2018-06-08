Dr. Roxana Bantle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bantle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxana Bantle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roxana Bantle, MD
Dr. Roxana Bantle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from Oklahoma University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Bantle works at
Dr. Bantle's Office Locations
-
1
Swift Creek Pediatrics13925 Coalfield Commons Pl Ste 102, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 373-6945
-
2
Swift Creek Pediatrics13700 St Francis Blvd Ste 501, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 430-5087Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bantle?
Dr. Bantle has been my kids pediatrician for 12 years and they love her and so do I. I drive 45 one way for them to see her.
About Dr. Roxana Bantle, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1417906801
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital @ Univ of Missouri at Kanas City Program
- Oklahoma University Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bantle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bantle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bantle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bantle works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bantle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bantle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bantle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bantle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.