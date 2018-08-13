Dr. Roxana Bodin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxana Bodin, MD
Dr. Roxana Bodin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Bodin works at
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-8916Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodin?
Absolutely. She is one of the best doctors especially in her professional expertise as a hepatilogist. Dr Bodin was crucial in saving my mom’s life and we are eternally grateful for recognizing a very complicated case. If you need a liver specialist then see Dr. Bodin.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215254602
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Dr. Bodin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodin has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.