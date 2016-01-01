Overview of Dr. Roxana Bologa, MD

Dr. Roxana Bologa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bologa works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

