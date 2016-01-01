See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Roxana Bologa, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roxana Bologa, MD

Dr. Roxana Bologa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bologa works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bologa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Presbyterian Hospital
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-6117
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Roxana Bologa, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063474849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY Hosp Cornell MC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Inst Med Bucuresti
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roxana Bologa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bologa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bologa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bologa works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bologa’s profile.

    Dr. Bologa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bologa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bologa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bologa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

