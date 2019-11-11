See All Hematologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD

Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Dronca works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dronca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982657052
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dronca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dronca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dronca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dronca works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dronca’s profile.

    Dr. Dronca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dronca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dronca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dronca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

