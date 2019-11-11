Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dronca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Dronca. Professional, caring, and so knowledgeable. She has been treating me for widespread metastatic PC for a year. She makes me feel like I am her most important patient. One day, she called and said we need to meet ASAP and she would finish at 4:30 that day. Could I be there then? I said no, I can not get there until 5:00 or so. She said, “I’ll wait”. Imagine that…a doctor waiting afterhours on a patient. And, it was not a short meeting. Thank you Lord for leading us to Mayo and Dr. Dronca. By the way, my PSA has gone from 80 to 0. YEAH!
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1982657052
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Dronca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dronca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dronca using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dronca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
