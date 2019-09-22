See All Neurologists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Roxane Bremen, DO

Neurology
3.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roxane Bremen, DO

Dr. Roxane Bremen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Bremen works at Roxane S. Bremen DO PC in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bremen's Office Locations

    Roxane S. Bremen D.o. PC
    622 SW 3rd St Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64063 (816) 398-7048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Essential Tremor
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Essential Tremor

Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 22, 2019
    I've been a patient of Dr. Bremen for more than 10 years. She's been amazing in helping me to control my migraine headaches, as well as deal with some chronic depression issues. Dr. Bremen is kind and a great listener, and works well with my other healthcare providers. She is a skilled and compassionate physician, and I highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Roxane Bremen, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033195540
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kansas University Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Or Health Science University Hospital
    Internship
    • New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roxane Bremen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bremen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bremen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bremen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bremen works at Roxane S. Bremen DO PC in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bremen’s profile.

    Dr. Bremen has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bremen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bremen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bremen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bremen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bremen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

