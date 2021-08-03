See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wellington, FL
Dr. Roxanna Rasekhi, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roxanna Rasekhi, MD

Dr. Roxanna Rasekhi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. 

Dr. Rasekhi works at Comprehensive Pain Care S FL in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rasekhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Pain Care S FL
    2585 S State Road 7 Ste 110, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-8655

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Migraine
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Peripheral Nerve Block
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Deformities
Steroid Injection
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 03, 2021
    She is an excellent doctor very easy to get along with. She is compassionate and knowledgeable and took charge of my medical condition right away and ordered an MRI something my primary care did not do. Her PA is also a great guy. I felt comfortable going over my past medical history and medications. I was really impressed when I found that I had to call back after my first appointment and left a message for the nurse as directed by the phone menu and she called me back the next day and had already taken care of what I had left a detailed message about. I was so impressed.
    — Aug 03, 2021
    About Dr. Roxanna Rasekhi, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1124414875
    Education & Certifications

    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rasekhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rasekhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rasekhi works at Comprehensive Pain Care S FL in Wellington, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rasekhi’s profile.

    Dr. Rasekhi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasekhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasekhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasekhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasekhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasekhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

