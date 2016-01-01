Dr. Roxanna Santana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxanna Santana, MD
Overview of Dr. Roxanna Santana, MD
Dr. Roxanna Santana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Santana works at
Dr. Santana's Office Locations
-
1
American Care Inc.11255 SW 211th St, Miami, FL 33189 Directions (786) 430-3333
-
2
American Care Inc.2315 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (786) 517-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santana?
About Dr. Roxanna Santana, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1235240797
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santana accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santana works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Santana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.