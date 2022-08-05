Overview

Dr. Roxanne Cech, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Cech works at Department of Primary Care in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.