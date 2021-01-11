Overview

Dr. Roxanne Ho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Paladina Health in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

