Dr. Roxanne Sylora, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Kissimmee, FL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roxanne Sylora, MD

Dr. Roxanne Sylora, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Sylora works at AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Celebration in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sylora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Celebration
    380 Celebration Pl # 2, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-4760
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Winter Park
    100 N Edinburgh Dr Ste 104, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 821-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction

Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roxanne Sylora, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417904616
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Seton Hall University School of Health and Medical Sciences Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois At Rockford
    Medical Education

