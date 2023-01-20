Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roxanne Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Roxanne Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
Providence Medical Group North Portland Family Med4920 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97217 Directions (503) 215-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
MY CARE PROVIDER IS ONE OF THE BEST ONES THAT I HAVE HAD. SHE ALWAYS RESPONDS TO ANY OF MY CONCERNS VIA MYCHART VERY PROMPTLY, OR SOMEONE FROM THE OFFICE DOES
About Dr. Roxanne Thomas, MD
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1578099859
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Family Practice
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
