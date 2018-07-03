See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Hendersonville, TN
Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.

Dr. Valentino works at Essential Sleep Consultants in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essential Sleep Consultants
    113 Maple Row Blvd # B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 265-8776
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Sleep Apnea
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Valentino?

    Jul 03, 2018
    I am so thankful for her and BLESSED to have her as my doctor! She is brilliant! She has been on top of things, words can't describe how blessed I feel!!
    Adrienne Hyman in Pleasant View, TN — Jul 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Valentino to family and friends

    Dr. Valentino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Valentino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD.

    About Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104868678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valentino works at Essential Sleep Consultants in Hendersonville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Valentino’s profile.

    Dr. Valentino has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valentino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.