Dr. Roy Abrahamian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roy Abrahamian, MD
Dr. Roy Abrahamian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrahamian's Office Locations
- 1 15 Reinhardt College Pkwy # 110A, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 720-2383
2
PHI of Blairsville191 Deep South Farm Rd, Blairsville, GA 30512 Directions (706) 439-6380
3
PHI of Jasper220 J L White Dr Ste 150, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (404) 605-2800
4
PHI of Ellijay309 Highland Pkwy Ste 201, Ellijay, GA 30540 Directions (706) 636-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Abrahamian is the best cardiologist I have ever met. He is a very good listener. He was very thorough in assessing my condition. He explains all aspects of testing and their results, patiently answering all questions. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Roy Abrahamian, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1083891196
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Abrahamian speaks Arabic.
