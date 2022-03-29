Dr. Ambinder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Ambinder, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Ambinder, MD
Dr. Roy Ambinder, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Oviedo Medical Center and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Ambinder works at
Dr. Ambinder's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tavares4100 WATERMAN WAY, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-1117
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has saved the life of my mother and my husband! Doctor Ambinder knows what he is doing!!!
About Dr. Roy Ambinder, MD
- Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770549115
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Neoplastic Diseases Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine St Luke'S-Roosevelt H-Roosevel, Internal Medicine
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambinder accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambinder works at
Dr. Ambinder has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ambinder speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambinder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambinder.
