Dr. Roy Anunciacion, MD

Pediatrics
2.7 (18)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roy Anunciacion, MD

Dr. Roy Anunciacion, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.

Dr. Anunciacion works at Lodi Children's Clinic in Lodi, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anunciacion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lodi Childrens Clinic
    1920 Tienda Dr Ste 102, Lodi, CA 95242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 368-8310
  2. 2
    Peter A Tuxen MD Inc
    1805 N California St Ste 409, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 476-0900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 24, 2016
    Since my son was born he's had 4 doctors and I haven't felt as comfortable as this new doctor he has dr. Roy. He is one of the best doctor ever for my son and I appreciate him understanding what I have to say and his honestly and having the time to even call and let me know about my sons results is a huge plus!!! Easy appointments and waiting time is perfect very clean and neat. I'm just so happy that it took this long for me to find the perfect doctor for my son. thank u!!!!
    — Mar 24, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Roy Anunciacion, MD
    About Dr. Roy Anunciacion, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205839735
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
