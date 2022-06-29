Dr. Roy Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- IN
- Evansville
- Dr. Roy Arnold, MD
Dr. Roy Arnold, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Arnold, MD
Dr. Roy Arnold, MD is a Pulmonologist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Arnold works at
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
-
1
21st Century Healthcare, Evansville IN.445 N Cross Pointe Blvd Ste 140, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 402-2003
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Breathing Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticular Diseases
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Diseases
- View other providers who treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Disorders
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Arnold?
I knew Dr. Arnold when he was in the residency program at UAB-Birmingham. His knowledge, patient observation and extremely accurate assessment of patient medical status was extremely impressive. Dr. Arnold’s education and bedside intuition lead him to give superb and accurate care! I would not hesitate to recommend him now! He has simply built a pyramid of years of experience that give the clients’ the gold standard of care!
About Dr. Roy Arnold, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1215268875
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Med Ctr
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Auburn University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.