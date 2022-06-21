Overview

Dr. Roy Artal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Artal works at Wolfe Wachtel & Artal Mds in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.