Dr. Roy Artal, MD
Dr. Roy Artal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roy Artal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Artal works at
Wolfe Wachtel & Artal Mds8635 W 3rd St Ste 965, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-3792
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I'm so lucky to have Dr. Artal to take care of my lung health, he does a tremendous job! Very thorough, friendly and professional. All of the staff are extremely friendly and caring too!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1720169972
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
Dr. Artal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Artal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Artal works at
Dr. Artal has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Artal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Artal speaks Hebrew.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Artal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Artal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Artal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.