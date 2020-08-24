Dr. Roy Asta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Asta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roy Asta, MD
Dr. Roy Asta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, TN. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Asta's Office Locations
Madison Behavioral Health510 Hospital Dr Ste 260, Madison, TN 37115 Directions (615) 703-2243
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Asta treated me with such compassion and kindness. I was very anxious about starting over with a new dr being new to the area but I was instantly at ease within the first few minutes of my visit. He is an experienced dr and very professional. I would highly recommend him. The office was comfortable, clean and all the staff were friendly and welcoming.
About Dr. Roy Asta, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1205809027
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asta has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Asta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asta.
