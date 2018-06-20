Dr. Roy Ayalon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayalon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Ayalon, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Ayalon, MD
Dr. Roy Ayalon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ayalon's Office Locations
Providence Tarzana Medical Center18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 609-2250
Valley Foot Surgeons A Podiatry Group Inc.18411 Clark St Ste 107, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 654-9312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Where to start: This place is really great with what women wants and needs !!! Clean office, amazing and friendly staff , less appointment waiting time, convenient location and parking space. And the most important thing is the OB-Gyn , Dr. Roy Ayalon, he is so professional, Smart, Amazing and Love his patients. Dr. Roy Ayalon delivered my baby girl less then month ago. he is caring, compassionate and very attentive to his patients needs. I had a great experience during all of my pregnancy
About Dr. Roy Ayalon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayalon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayalon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayalon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayalon has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayalon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayalon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayalon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayalon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayalon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.