Overview of Dr. Roy Bands Jr, MD

Dr. Roy Bands Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Bands Jr works at ORTHOPAEDICS & SPINE CARE, PA in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.