Dr. Roy Bands Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roy Bands Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Bands Jr works at
Orthopaedics and Spine Care P.A.2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 660, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 974-6388
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Dr Bands and Frank D. Are knowledgeable and patient. I have recommended to several people
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114030418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bands Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bands Jr.
