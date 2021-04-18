Dr. Roy Benaroch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benaroch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Benaroch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roy Benaroch, MD
Dr. Roy Benaroch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Benaroch works at
Dr. Benaroch's Office Locations
Pediatric Physicians11050 Crabapple Rd Ste 120, Roswell, GA 30075 Directions (404) 508-1177
Pediatric Physicians1111 Alderman Dr Ste 250, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 527-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr Roy since 2000 when we moved here. He was amazing on our first visit and it's never stopped. He was there when my son was born, telling me how things have changed in the 14! Years since my first baby. His office was there for me when my son was sick and they immediately recognized he was type 1 diabetic and sent us to the hospital. We trust Dr Roy, we have his books, love that he's active on the medical community, listened to his lectures on the Great Courses, and watch/read his blog. We turned to him for the latest and most accurate Covid info too. I think my son trusts him more than he trusts me! My only regret is that I am out of kids and we only have 4 years left to be a patient of his. The whole office staff is great, kind, happy, easy to work with when insurance gets in the way. I can always get an appointment when I need it. I can't say enough good about this practice, and have recommended then to every parent I know!
About Dr. Roy Benaroch, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912954850
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University
- Tulane
- Pediatrics
