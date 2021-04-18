Overview of Dr. Roy Benaroch, MD

Dr. Roy Benaroch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Benaroch works at Pediatric Physicians, PC in Roswell, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.