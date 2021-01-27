Overview

Dr. Roy Blumenstrauch, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Blumenstrauch works at Roy B. Blumenstrauch MD Inc. in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.