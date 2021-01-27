See All Dermatologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Roy Blumenstrauch, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (21)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Dr. Roy Blumenstrauch, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Blumenstrauch works at Roy B. Blumenstrauch MD Inc. in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Roy B. Blumenstrauch MD Inc.
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 640, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 664-1000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 27, 2021
    Very pleasant and listens to your concerns. He answered all my questions about my condition.
    About Dr. Roy Blumenstrauch, MD

    Dermatology
    40 years of experience
    English, French
    1639175409
    Education & Certifications

    University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blumenstrauch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blumenstrauch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blumenstrauch works at Roy B. Blumenstrauch MD Inc. in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blumenstrauch’s profile.

    Dr. Blumenstrauch has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenstrauch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenstrauch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenstrauch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenstrauch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenstrauch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

