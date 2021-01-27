Dr. Blumenstrauch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Blumenstrauch, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Blumenstrauch, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Locations
Roy B. Blumenstrauch MD Inc.4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 640, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 664-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant and listens to your concerns. He answered all my questions about my condition.
About Dr. Roy Blumenstrauch, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumenstrauch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenstrauch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumenstrauch has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenstrauch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blumenstrauch speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenstrauch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenstrauch.
