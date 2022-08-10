See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Roy Book, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Roy Book, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roy Book, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University, School of Medicine.

Dr. Book works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    MindPath Care Centers
    3610 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 876-3130
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Book?

    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Book is a very caring man, as well as psychiatrist. He helped me through a very tough part of life when my substance abuse disorder was in complete control. With everything going on at the time, I wasn’t in a very good place and had a pretty negative attitude. Dr. Book met me where I was and worked to help me learn to pick myself back up through a variety of ways. Dr. Book listened intently to me every appointment and I always felt like my voice was heard. Unfortunately this can’t be said about a lot of doctors due to time or other reasons. I never felt that way with Dr. Book. I couldn’t recommend him enough and I’m very thankful I was able to meet with him while I lived in North Carolina. Thanks! Geaux Tigers!
    Kevin O. — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roy Book, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roy Book, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Book to family and friends

    Dr. Book's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Book

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roy Book, MD.

    About Dr. Roy Book, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245437631
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia School Of Socialwork
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Book, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Book is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Book has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Book works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Book’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Book. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Book.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Book, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Book appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roy Book, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.