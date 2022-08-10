Dr. Roy Book, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Book is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Book, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roy Book, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University, School of Medicine.
Dr. Book works at
MindPath Care Centers3610 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Book is a very caring man, as well as psychiatrist. He helped me through a very tough part of life when my substance abuse disorder was in complete control. With everything going on at the time, I wasn’t in a very good place and had a pretty negative attitude. Dr. Book met me where I was and worked to help me learn to pick myself back up through a variety of ways. Dr. Book listened intently to me every appointment and I always felt like my voice was heard. Unfortunately this can’t be said about a lot of doctors due to time or other reasons. I never felt that way with Dr. Book. I couldn’t recommend him enough and I’m very thankful I was able to meet with him while I lived in North Carolina. Thanks! Geaux Tigers!
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245437631
- Duke University Medical Center
- Mercer University, School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia School Of Socialwork
Dr. Book accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Book has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Book. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Book.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Book, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Book appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.