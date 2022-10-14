Dr. Roy Brod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Brod, MD
Dr. Roy Brod, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Lancaster Retina Specialists2150 Harrisburg Pike # 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 399-8790
- Lancaster General Hospital
Dr Brod basically saved my vision. I was sent as an emergency and spent 4 hours there while he worked on me among his scheduled patients but the time was so worth it and very appreciated as it was dealing with my retina and a rare disease I never knew I had until bleeding started The wait can be long because this is how he will treat you and anyone else that needs their eyesite saved vs turning you away because his day is fully booked. Awesome personality and compossionate.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235174483
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- LSU Eye Ctr
- U Penn Presby Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
