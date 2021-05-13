Dr. Roy Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Brown, MD
Dr. Roy Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Diley Ridge Medical Center and Fairfield Medical Center.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Central Ohio Urology Group Inc701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 396-2684
Central Ohio Urology Group340 E Town St Ste 7-200, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 396-2549
Fairfield Primary Care7901 Diley Rd Ste 120, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (614) 829-6138
Dublin Office7450 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-8049
Obgyn Assoc of Lancaster Inc135 N Ewing St Ste 201, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-8888
- 6 765 N Hamilton Rd Ste 235, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 396-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Diley Ridge Medical Center
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Took the time to answer my questions. Did my surgery and it worked. Would recommend to any friends and family
About Dr. Roy Brown, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.