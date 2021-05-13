Overview of Dr. Roy Brown, MD

Dr. Roy Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Diley Ridge Medical Center and Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Central Ohio Urology Group Inc in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH, Canal Winchester, OH, Dublin, OH and Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.