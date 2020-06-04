Overview of Dr. Roy Burch Jr, MD

Dr. Roy Burch Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Burch Jr works at Tennessee Women's Care - Cool Springs in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.