Overview of Dr. Roy Burrell, MD

Dr. Roy Burrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Delta Memorial Hospital, Drew Memorial Health System and Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Burrell works at SOUTH ARKANSAS ORTHOPEDIC CENTER in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.