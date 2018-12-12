Overview of Dr. Roy Caputo, MD

Dr. Roy Caputo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lake Arrowhead, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Caputo works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Lake Arrowhead, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.