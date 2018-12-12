Dr. Roy Caputo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caputo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Caputo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roy Caputo, MD
Dr. Roy Caputo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lake Arrowhead, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Caputo's Office Locations
-
1
Arrowhead Orthopaedics Lake Arrowhead29101 Hospital Rd, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352 Directions (909) 336-3694
-
2
Arrowhead Orthopaedics8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 912-1750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 684-1678
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPartners
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, great service.
About Dr. Roy Caputo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003886029
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- U Flacoll Med
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Wagner College
Dr. Caputo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caputo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caputo has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caputo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Caputo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caputo.
