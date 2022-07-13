Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD
Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Cardoso's Office Locations
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
The best! Skilled. Compassionate. Caring. Took care of my broken and shattered elbow. Gave me my arm back!
About Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Health
- Tulane University Health Sciences Center, University of California Medical Center (Davis)
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
