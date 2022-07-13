Overview of Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD

Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Cardoso works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.