Dr. Roy David, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy David, MD
Dr. Roy David, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
Dr. David works at
Dr. David's Office Locations
Amir, Roy D MD3252 Holiday Ct Ste 206, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 658-0595
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
Ratings & Reviews
The high expectations for my treatment outcomes with Dr. David were fully met. I had the La Jolla facelift plus eyelid work, and these greatly countered mid-60s facial drooping, while still leaving me looking like myself (just much more refreshed). Dr. David's dual medical specialty board-certification inspires confidence, as do his demeanor and clear communication. I have referred two friends (who are also happy with their experiences) in the year-plus since my procedures. I never intended to seek facial surgery as I hadn't anticipated how much normal facial aging could gradually erode my fairly positive self-image. I am so glad that I did, and I hope that Dr. David will always be there!
About Dr. Roy David, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1730130287
Education & Certifications
- Facial/plastic/reconstructive surgery - Birmingham, AL
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery - University of Illinois
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of California San Diego - BS Molecular Biology
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. David has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. David works at
Dr. David speaks Chinese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
