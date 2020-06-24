Overview

Dr. Roy Dressner, FACS is a General Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Dressner works at Central Jersey Specialty Surgical Associates in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.