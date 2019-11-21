Dr. Roy Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Epstein, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Reading, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates30 New Crossing Rd Ste 207, Reading, MA 01867 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Commonwealth Care
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr Epstein is so wonderful he is caring kind and always a smile on his face he takes great patience in explaining everything to you. Being one of dr Epstein’s older patient I am not up to date with newer procedures that our done in this up to date world he has taken me thru to understanding all he is explaining to me God Bless him Camille C
- Obstetrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1558342709
- Maimonides Med Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
