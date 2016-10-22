Overview of Dr. Roy Freeman, MD

Dr. Roy Freeman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Freeman works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medcl Ctr W Cmps in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.