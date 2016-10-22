Dr. Roy Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Freeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Freeman, MD
Dr. Roy Freeman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medcl Ctr W Cmps1 Deaconess Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8454
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8454
New England Deaconess Hospital Esrd185 Pilgrim Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 732-8837
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Freeman deals with very rare illnesses like mine. He is renowned worldwide for his expertise as illnesses like mine are not even known by most physicians and certainly not treated. He is honest, caring and very kind dealing with patients with extremely serious conditions. If you need to see him urgently, he will find a way. I would recommend him to anyone who needs his expertise in autonomic illnesses. I trust him. Minor issues such as wait time do not apply to those with my condition
About Dr. Roy Freeman, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1518905876
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Syncope and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.