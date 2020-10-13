Overview of Dr. Roy Friddell, MD

Dr. Roy Friddell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Friddell works at CHI Memorial Pediatric Diagnostic Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.