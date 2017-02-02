Dr. Gay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Gay, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Gay, MD
Dr. Roy Gay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Gay works at
Dr. Gay's Office Locations
-
1
Wills Surgery Center of the Northeast8400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (267) 388-5141
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gay?
Dr. Roy Gay definitely makes you feel comfortable. He knows his patients. He shows concern. Makes himself available when you need him. I trust him. He never rush to get to the next patient.
About Dr. Roy Gay, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1831172584
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gay works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.