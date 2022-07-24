Dr. Roy Greenberg, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Greenberg, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Beautiful Smiles by Design8525 SW 92nd St Ste 3B Bldg A, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 330-2444
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
Very thorough. Puts you at ease. Office staff is terrific.
- Dentistry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649422163
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
