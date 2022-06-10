Dr. Roy Guerrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Guerrero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Guerrero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Uvalde, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
South Texas Children's Clinic1014 Garner Field Rd Ste 400, Uvalde, TX 78801 Directions (830) 283-0071
2
South Texas Children's Clinic137 N High St, Uvalde, TX 78801 Directions (830) 283-0070
3
VVRMC Pediatrics1801 N Bedell Ave, Del Rio, TX 78840 Directions (830) 283-0072Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Children's Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roy Guerrero, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376734558
Education & Certifications
- Dell Children's Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Pediatrics
