Overview of Dr. Roy Habib, MD

Dr. Roy Habib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Saint Joseph University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Habib works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Apperson Drive in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.