Dr. Roy Hood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Hood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Hood works at
Locations
-
1
Reeves Sain Drug Store At1004 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 893-4480
-
2
MMC Gastroenterology1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hood was very professional and provide me with all the details regarding my procedure. I appreciate his years of experience.
About Dr. Roy Hood, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1427046499
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Diagnostic Radiology, University Of Tennessee|Internal Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center|U Tenn
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood works at
Dr. Hood has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
