Dr. Roy Hood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Hood works at Reeves Sain Drug Store At in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.