Overview

Dr. Roy Jedeikin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Witwatersrand Medical Sch and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Jedeikin works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.