Dr. Roy John, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy John, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Brigham & Womens Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 300 Pasteur Dr Rm A2602, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 725-8959
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr John treated me at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Brookline, Massachusetts. I credit him with resolving my atrial fibrillation and freeing me to enjoy life. I am sorry he has moved away from Boston. I wish him well in all of his endeavors.
About Dr. Roy John, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1417993528
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
