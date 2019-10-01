Dr. Roy Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Joseph, MD
Overview of Dr. Roy Joseph, MD
Dr. Roy Joseph, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
The Urological Center, P.A.11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 228, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 733-0022
Maua7500 Greenway Center Dr Ste 800, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 477-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cured my father of cancer.
About Dr. Roy Joseph, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1821164013
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joseph speaks American Sign Language.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
