Dr. Roy Kaluzshner, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaluzshner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Kaluzshner, DMD
Overview
Dr. Roy Kaluzshner, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Denver, CO.
Dr. Kaluzshner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Dental Care1400 Glenarm Pl Rm 200, Denver, CO 80202 Directions (303) 276-3792Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaluzshner?
About Dr. Roy Kaluzshner, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093151193
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaluzshner accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaluzshner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaluzshner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaluzshner works at
Dr. Kaluzshner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaluzshner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaluzshner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaluzshner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.