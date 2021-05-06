Overview of Dr. Roy Kellum, MD

Dr. Roy Kellum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and Scott Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kellum works at Capital Ortho in Flowood, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.