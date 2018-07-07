Overview of Dr. Roy Khoury, MD

Dr. Roy Khoury, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Khoury works at Capital Women's Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD and Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.