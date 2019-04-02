Dr. Kroeker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Kroeker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Roy Kroeker, DPM
Dr. Roy Kroeker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroeker's Office Locations
- 1 7081 N Marks Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 432-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kroeker?
My journey with dr. Kroeker began about 15 years ago, when every other doctor in town wanted to amputate my foot and leg. My husband found Dr kroeker, on my first visit he had already heard of me and my foot issues and was advised to just amputate. Well that was not in Dr Kroeker's mind set. He told me that he was going to do everything he could to save my left foot and leg. After 15 years I'm going strong with both my feet and legs. He by far is the best podiatrist ever. He's the best!!
About Dr. Roy Kroeker, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1790829992
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kroeker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kroeker has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroeker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kroeker speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroeker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroeker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.