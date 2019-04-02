See All Podiatrists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Roy Kroeker, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (23)
Map Pin Small Fresno, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Roy Kroeker, DPM

Dr. Roy Kroeker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Kroeker's Office Locations

    7081 N Marks Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-5565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Roy Kroeker, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790829992
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kroeker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kroeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kroeker has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroeker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroeker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroeker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.