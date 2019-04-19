Overview of Dr. Roy Kulick, MD

Dr. Roy Kulick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Kulick works at Montefioremedical Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.