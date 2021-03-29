Dr. Roy Langley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Langley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Langley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Northern Virginia Endocrinologists Inc.3201 Jermantown Rd Ste 250, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 849-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Langley recently for the first time and was very impressed with the quality time he spent with me and especially his follow up. He spent time explaining treatment options and armed with detailed information from him I was able to choose a path of treatment that best suits my needs. Then he gave me applicable prescriptions for lab tests that I proceeded to get. My test results were available on line on a Saturday. Much to my surprise Dr Langley called me the next day (Sunday) to follow up with my test results and make detailed recommendations for my treatment. I am very pleased with Dr Langley and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Roy Langley, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Langley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langley.
