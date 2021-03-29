Overview

Dr. Roy Langley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Langley works at Northern VA Endocrinologists in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.