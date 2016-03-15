Dr. Roy Libel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Libel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Libel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Libel works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology2115 S Fremont Ave Ste 3300, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Made me feel at ease about my condition. Explained everything in good detail so I could understand. Enjoyed talking with him.
About Dr. Roy Libel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Kans
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Libel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.