Overview

Dr. Roy Libel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Libel works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.