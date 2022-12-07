Dr. Roy Loo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Loo, MD
Dr. Roy Loo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER INSTITUTE OF MASSAGE THERAPY and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Retina Consultants of Nevada/Laughlin653 N Town Center Dr Ste 518, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 369-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 3650 South Pointe Cir Ste 210, Laughlin, NV 89029 Directions (702) 369-0200
East Office3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 710, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 369-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retina Consultants of Nevada710 Coronado Center Dr Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 369-0200
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
What an amazing experience! Thank You!!!
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1417996802
- PALMER INSTITUTE OF MASSAGE THERAPY
Dr. Loo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loo has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loo speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Loo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loo.
